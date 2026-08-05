Bahrain: The Starbucks EmpowerME Programme, a transformative initiative aimed at providing mentorship, training, and career readiness for underserved youth across the MENA region, recently held an impactful innovation session for over 50 orphaned youth in Bahrain. This event, made possible through a partnership with The Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group, aimed to empower the young participants with essential skills while amplifying their creative and innovative ideas.

The session brought together orphans, including children of Bahraini martyrs, who showcased their remarkable creativity and ingenuity. Facilitated through the Ministry of Interior Affairs in Bahrain, and in partnership with INJAZ Al-Arab , the program focused on mentorship and skill development, underscoring the importance of engaging underserved and underprivileged communities.

Starbucks employees took on the role of mentors during the session, guiding participants in developing solutions to real-world problems. Students were given a limited time frame to ideate and pitch their proposals in front of a panel of judges, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Winning ideas were recognized on stage with trophies and awards, celebrating their creativity and dedication.

Samar Jabbour, Senior Vice President of Starbucks MENA, stated, “We are thrilled to lead the EmpowerME program, which reflects our commitment to nurturing the potential of youth in our communities. Events like this not only cultivate innovation but also foster a sense of belonging among participants. We are dedicated to making a tangible difference in the lives of young people throughout the region.”

“Strong partnerships create stronger opportunities for young people. Together with The Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group, we are empowering youth with the skills and confidence they need to succeed and drive positive change across our region,” Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA, said.

Recognizing its role in addressing youth unemployment in the MENA region, the EmpowerME program aims to reach over 120,000 youth by providing crucial resources for mentorship, training, and career readiness initiatives. In its second year, the program has already engaged over 80,000 young people through tailored programs, ensuring that youth from all backgrounds, including young women and displaced individuals, can access essential skills and opportunities.

The success of this session highlights the ongoing commitment of Starbucks and Alshaya Group to empower youth and build resilient communities across the MENA region.