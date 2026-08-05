Muharraq: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has opened bookings for its direct flights between Bahrain International Airport (BAH) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL), commencing on 29 September 2026, further expanding its international network and strengthening links between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Malaysia.

The addition of Kuala Lumpur as a permanent destination marks another important milestone in Gulf Air’s network strategy, offering passengers direct access to one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic destinations while creating new year-round travel opportunities for customers across the airline’s extensive network.

“As title sponsor of the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2026 IN MALAYSIA, taking place from 2 to 4 October 2026 at Sepang International Circuit, Gulf Air is proud to connect fans and travellers to this world-class event through our new direct service to Kuala Lumpur. Adding Kuala Lumpur as a permanent destination further strengthens our network and supports year-round connectivity between Bahrain, Malaysia, and beyond,” Commenting on this milestone, Martin Gauss, Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer, said.

To support travel demand around the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2026 IN MALAYSIA, Gulf Air will operate an enhanced flight schedule to Kuala Lumpur in the period leading up to the race weekend, providing additional capacity and greater flexibility for fans and travellers attending the event. Following the race period, the service will continue as part of Gulf Air’s permanent network, operating on a regular schedule to support connectivity between the two nations. Flights are now available for booking via gulfair.com, the Gulf Air mobile application, or through authorised travel agents.